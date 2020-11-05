Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,020.00

Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and last traded at GBX 1,000 ($13.07), with a volume of 1450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 970 ($12.67).

Separately, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on the stock.

Get Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 910.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 723.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.57 million and a P/E ratio of 79.43.

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.