Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) Hits New 12-Month High at $383.00

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 383 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 380.94 ($4.98), with a volume of 156796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364.50 ($4.76).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 350.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 294.88.

About Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.