Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS) Hits New 1-Year High at $820.00

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 820 ($10.71) and last traded at GBX 820 ($10.71), with a volume of 1570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 795 ($10.39).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 776.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 727.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.27%.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

