Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) (LON:WOSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $430.00

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) (LON:WOSG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 407.63 ($5.33), with a volume of 17359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 391.50 ($5.11).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 372.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 300.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,987.50.

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) (LON:WOSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 16.30 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 15.40 ($0.20) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

About Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) (LON:WOSG)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.