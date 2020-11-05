Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,364.00

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,364 ($30.89) and last traded at GBX 2,362 ($30.86), with a volume of 18589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,324 ($30.36).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPLM. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($22.34) target price on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,641.43 ($21.45).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,169.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,907.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

