Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,364.00

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,364 ($30.89) and last traded at GBX 2,362 ($30.86), with a volume of 18589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,324 ($30.36).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPLM. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($22.34) target price on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,641.43 ($21.45).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,169.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,907.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94.

About Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

