JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $548.46

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 548.46 ($7.17) and last traded at GBX 548 ($7.16), with a volume of 74376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 538 ($7.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 58.74 and a current ratio of 58.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 519.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 489. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.67.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) Company Profile (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

