Keybank National Association OH Sells 697 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4,482.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 22.0% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $129.28 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.25.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies to $148.25 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.