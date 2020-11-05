Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,290 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 46.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 5.7% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

BCE stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

