Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,582,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,838,000 after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 17.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,154,000 after purchasing an additional 306,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cabot by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,590,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after buying an additional 134,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after buying an additional 306,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

