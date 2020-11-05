Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,179 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 57,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 355,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet cut JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $411,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.44.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

