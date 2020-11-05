Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,457 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 743.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 23,974 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 49.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 83,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 117,732 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.47.

Shares of URI opened at $179.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $203.57.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.