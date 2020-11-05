Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $6,900,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

