Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in The Kroger by 245.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 314,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 223,863 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in The Kroger by 22.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 810,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 24.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,395,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,458 shares of company stock worth $4,038,441. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Kroger in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

