Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stake Boosted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Brunswick by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BC opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BC. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.