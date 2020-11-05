UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William G. Currie sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 28,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,753,832.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 238,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,545,101.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,204 shares of company stock worth $3,876,071. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $53.35 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

