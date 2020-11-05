Keybank National Association OH Acquires 2,052 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 199,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,906,000 after buying an additional 355,517 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $39.16 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

