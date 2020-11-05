Keybank National Association OH Acquires 4,868 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $124,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.68.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $108.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.52 and its 200 day moving average is $112.55. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

