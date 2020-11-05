B. Riley Increases First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Price Target to $10.00

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

FCF has been the subject of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

FCF opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $809.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 20.32%. On average, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,702,000 after buying an additional 697,215 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $3,468,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 103.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

