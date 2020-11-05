Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $4,169,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $225,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000.

In other news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $48.35.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

