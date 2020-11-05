Keybank National Association OH Sells 841 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in McKesson by 15,252.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

NYSE:MCK opened at $166.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.83 and its 200 day moving average is $149.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

