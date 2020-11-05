Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 9,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,946,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,298,000 after buying an additional 10,835,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,862,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,195 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,793,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,905,000 after purchasing an additional 297,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 311.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 40.4% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,327,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,791,000 after purchasing an additional 670,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LW. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

LW opened at $67.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day moving average is $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.71. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.