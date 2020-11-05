Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of Avanos Medical worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,952,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,373,000 after acquiring an additional 289,511 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 76.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 217,738 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,691,000 after buying an additional 179,633 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,667,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,005,000 after purchasing an additional 112,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $3,349,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

