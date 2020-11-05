Keybank National Association OH Has $936,000 Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $48,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 53.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $198.47 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

