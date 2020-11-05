Keybank National Association OH Purchases 2,612 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNFP opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

