Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,491 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

