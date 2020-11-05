China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,660,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in China Mobile during the third quarter worth $355,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in China Mobile by 55.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 246,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 88,025 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in China Mobile by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHL shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research report on Monday, August 17th. New Street Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

China Mobile stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. China Mobile Limited has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.9871 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. China Mobile’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

