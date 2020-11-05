Keybank National Association OH Buys 2,050 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 73.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.79.

CHH opened at $92.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.55. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $74,924.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,836,889.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $2,458,212.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,341.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.