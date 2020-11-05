Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

THO stock opened at $88.81 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $121.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average is $94.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 2.43.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

