Keybank National Association OH Purchases 2,001 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 256,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,641,000 after buying an additional 69,793 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $10,686,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,278.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $76.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average is $97.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.71, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

