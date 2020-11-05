B. Riley Lowers GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Price Target to $100.00

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s previous close.

GLIBA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. GCI Liberty has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $87.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.19.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Analysts predict that GCI Liberty will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $3,127,093.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 728,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,138,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

