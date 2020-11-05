Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $51.00 at B. Riley

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.50% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s FY2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -198.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.