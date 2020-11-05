Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $44.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 442,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

