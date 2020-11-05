WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires 95,789 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 95,789 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.1% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1,954.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.