Callan Capital LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,496 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 6.3% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 240.4% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.1% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 68,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 294.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 260,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,121,000 after acquiring an additional 194,141 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 242.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,983,000 after acquiring an additional 89,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

AAPL stock opened at $114.95 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1,954.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

