Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 215.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 638,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $232,873,000 after purchasing an additional 114,039 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,954.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

