Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $22.92 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,475 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.2% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 638,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $232,873,000 after buying an additional 114,039 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $114.95 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,954.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

