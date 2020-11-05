Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Thomas Story & Son LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.9% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 237.9% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Apple by 185.7% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $1,954.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

