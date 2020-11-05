Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Retail Value in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE RVI opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. Retail Value has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $38.85.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $39.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Retail Value will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Roulston acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,132.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

