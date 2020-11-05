Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.95% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECPG. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

