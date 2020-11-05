Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 175.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Korn Ferry by 16.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. Sidoti raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 520,400 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,624. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,035. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

