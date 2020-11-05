Head to Head Analysis: Senseonics (SENS) versus Its Competitors

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Senseonics (NYSE: SENS) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Senseonics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Senseonics has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics’ rivals have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Senseonics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Senseonics $21.30 million -$115.55 million -0.54
Senseonics Competitors $2.29 billion $361.44 million 24.76

Senseonics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Senseonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Senseonics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Senseonics -772.96% N/A -117.29%
Senseonics Competitors 12.26% -86.11% 5.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Senseonics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A
Senseonics Competitors 171 763 1328 38 2.54

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 4.02%. Given Senseonics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Senseonics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Senseonics rivals beat Senseonics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

