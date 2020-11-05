digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) versus Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Head to Head Survey

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) and digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Quantum and digitiliti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum 0 0 0 0 N/A digitiliti 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quantum presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.00%. Given Quantum’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quantum is more favorable than digitiliti.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum and digitiliti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum -3.28% -4.03% -4.36% digitiliti N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Quantum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of digitiliti shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantum and digitiliti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum $402.95 million 0.47 -$5.21 million ($0.14) -32.93 digitiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

digitiliti has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quantum.

Volatility and Risk

Quantum has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, digitiliti has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quantum beats digitiliti on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades. It also provides DXi backup systems for backup storage and multi-site disaster recovery; surveillance and physical security storage systems, including video recording servers, as well as hyperconverged storage systems for video surveillance management and recording; and appliances designed for video surveillance analytics and to run various types of access control systems. In addition, the company offers in-vehicle storage systems, which are removable storage systems for in-vehicle data capture, mobile surveillance, and military applications; managed services, implementation and training services, and support services; and object storage systems for online content repositories, such as media archives, genome sequencing data repositories, and big data lakes. Further, it sells linear tape-open (LTO) tape cartridges, as well as standalone LTO tape drives for small business and desktop use. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, direct marketing resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and other suppliers, as well as directly to corporate entities and government agencies. It serves corporations, government agencies, service providers, broadcasters, movie studios, sports leagues and teams, and enterprises. Quantum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About digitiliti

Digitiliti, Inc. provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers. The company also provides DigiLIBE, an information management software that moves and manages information objects, which are human recognized content, such as a word document or an excel spreadsheet. It serves various data intensive industries, including financial services, engineering and scientific, construction, health care, education, and legal services. The company sells and supports its solutions and services through direct sales, value-added remarketers, and third-party integrators. Digitiliti, Inc. is based in Breezy Point, Minnesota.

