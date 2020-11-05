Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Raymond James

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.13% from the company’s previous close.

EVRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $810.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. Everi has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 3,484.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Everi will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,550. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Everi by 97.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 181.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

