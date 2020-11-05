Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LITE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lumentum to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE stock opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Lumentum’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel F. Thomas sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $1,148,292.90. Insiders sold 73,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,404 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 167.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 23,776.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.