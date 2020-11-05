Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Up 11.9% in October

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 407,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Nintendo by 3.3% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Nintendo by 39.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the second quarter valued at $262,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the third quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the third quarter valued at $681,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $72.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.41.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

