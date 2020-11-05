Zacks Investment Research Upgrades nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) to “Buy”

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:NVT opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 936.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

