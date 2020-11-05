Analysts Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. First Majestic Silver posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,654,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AG opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.33.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

