-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.21). ADMA Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 164.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADMA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 45,500 shares of company stock worth $121,386 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $2.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.02. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 11.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

