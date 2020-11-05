Societe Generale Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRRVY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ferrovial stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

