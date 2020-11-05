UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

